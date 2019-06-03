Broadway Box Office Begins New Season With A Hold-Steady $35M

In the Tony Awards homestretch, Broadway productions slipped only a tad in the post-Memorial Day holiday week, with total box office for the 38 productions sliding a negligible 4% to $34,573,185. Attendance for the first week of the new Broadway season – the week ending June 2 – was off only 3% from the holiday take, with 306,164 ticket-buyers in seats.

Two productions opened during Week 1, with Terrence McNally’s well-reviewed Frankie And Johnny In The Clair De Lune, starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon at the Broadhurst, grossing $274,391, a small 23% of potential, attributable at least in part to opening night comps and press seats. Attendance was about 52% of capacity. Next week’s figures might better suggest whether those good reviews will translate at the b.o. Frankie And Johnny, which opened after the close of the Tony nomination period, has been left out of the awards hubbub.

The other opener was musician Yanni, playing a five-performance week at the Lunt-Fontanne as part of the In Residence On Broadway series. Unlike the recent Morrissey, who, though not part of the series, pulled big numbers for a string of shows at the theater, Yanni didn’t capture Broadway’s imagination. The multi-instrumentalist limited himself to piano – and answered audience questions, lots and lots of audience questions – playing to houses about 67% full. Box office for the five performances was $527,138, about 39% of potential.

Other productions of note:

To Kill A Mockingbird, even though playing a Thursday student matinee with $10 tickets, grossed an ever-impressive $1,593,907, with attendance at the Shubert at 101% of capacity;

Hadestown, likewise, continued blazing at the Walter Kerr (the show recently broke $15M in advance sales, a considerable achievement for a musical without marquee superstars or a familiar brand-name title), grossing $1,181,102, with attendance at 101% of capacity;

Other shows playing to capacity – or close enough, with attendance at 98% or more – were Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Network, Oklahoma!, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Wicked. What The Constitution Means to Me was close at 97%.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.