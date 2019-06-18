New Hollywood Podcast: Abbi Jacobson And Ilana Glazer On Saying Goodbye To ‘Broad City’ And The Joy Of Sous Vide Eggs

The last episode of Broad City aired in March but it feels like it was just yesterday the joy of Abbi and Ilana entered our lives with all their wondrous stoner glory yesterday. Creators and stars of the show Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast and it was unlike any episode we ever had in the best way possible.

Ever since the end of Broad City (and even before) Jacobson and Glazer have been busy developing new shows, signing deals with Comedy Central, starring in their own stand-up specials, appearing in indie pics and just being their fabulous selves. That said, the two are always on the go and hustlin’ — which means bringing luggage and changes of clothes for photo shoots everywhere they go (as seen in the photo above). As an added bonus, there was an off-mic moment when Jacobson and Glazer met Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins which made for the most wonderful collision of worlds that we wish we could have saved in a bottle and sold.

Nonetheless, the Broad City duo created a series that spoke to an audience and a generation of Snapchatters and twentysomething feminist outsiders who needed to be seen. In addition to talking to us about how it was like to say goodbye to the comedy series that garnered a cult following and gave us reason to say “YAAAAAASSSSSSSS QUEEN!”, the duo shared their thoughts about the impact of the comedy when it comes to female representation and, most importantly they introduced us to Starbucks sous vide egg bites and our world was changed forever.

Listen to the episode below.