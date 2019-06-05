Brigitte McCray Joins TV One As SVP Original Programming & Production

TV One has hired industry veteran Brigitte McCray as SVP Original Programming and Production. She will provide strategic direction for all original programming and oversee development and current production for TV One and its sister network Cleo TV.

TV One

McCray joins the company from Travel Channel, where she was SVP Programming, Planning and Strategy, responsible for short and long-range strategic planning of the network’s programming. She was also charged with developing, implementing and managing network acquisitions, stunts and specials. In addition, she led brand research and participated in the development of current programming.

Based in TV One’s Silver Spring, MD, office, McCray will report to TV One and Cleo TV General Manager Michelle Rice.

“Brigitte joins TV One as an accomplished media executive with more than 20 years of experience and a great track record,” Rice said. “Her success in strategic program planning and content development will be a big asset as we continue to build two networks and serve our audience with authentic programming tailored to fit their interests.”

Prior to Travel Channel, McCray worked in several roles at Oxygen Media, where she was part of the network’s launch team. She also held pivotal roles at BET Networks and WABC-TV/Disney, where she improved operational effectiveness and spearheaded creative initiatives.