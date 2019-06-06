‘Briarpatch’: Kim Dickens Joins USA Crime Anthology As Series Regular

Kim Dickens (Deadwood, Fear the Walking Dead) has been cast as a series regular in Briarpatch, USA Network’s crime anthology series from writer-executive producer Andy Greenwald, executive producer Sam Esmail, UCP and Paramount Television.

Written by Greenwald based on the Ross Thomas novel, Briarpatch centers on Allegra “Pick” Dill (Rosario Dawson), a tenacious and highly skilled investigator working for an ambitious young senator in Washington, D.C. When her 10-years-younger sister, a homicide detective, is killed by a car bomb, Allegra returns to her corrupt Texas hometown. What begins as a search for the murderer becomes a fraught and dangerous excavation of the past Allegra has long sought to bury.

Dickens will play Chief of Police Eve Raytek, an authoritative firecracker who is committed to finding out who killed Allegra’s sister. She’s a boot-stomping good old girl who’s used to operating in an all-male environment. She knows how to do a shot, read a room and get things done.

Gersh-repped Dickens reprised her Deadwood role as Joanie Stubbs in the new HBO movie, appeared in The Highwaymen, was a regular on Fear the Walking Dead and Tremé and recurred on House of Cards and Sons of Anarchy.

Briarpatch is executive produced by Greenwald, Esmail through Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Production starts this month in Albuquerque.

