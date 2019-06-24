‘Briarpatch’: Ed Asner & Alan Cumming To Recur On USA Series

Ed Asner and Alan Cumming are set for key recurring roles opposite Rosario Dawson in Briarpatch,the first season of USA Network’s anthology series, from writer-executive producer Andy Greenwald, executive producer Sam Esmail, Universal Cable Prods. and Paramount Television. The series is currently in production in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Based on the Ross Thomas novel, Briarpatch was written for television by Greenwald, who executive produces alongside Mr. Robot and Homecoming‘s Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Ann Lily Amirpour also served as an executive producer on the pilot. In addition to her starring role, Dawson will be a producer on the series.

Briarpatch follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.

Asner will play James Staghorne Sr., the President and owner of the town’s only newspaper, The Chronicle. The longtime power behind the power in City Hall, he never bothers to hide his racism and resentment and deigns only to speak to his son Jimmy Jr. — unless someone sets off his powerful temper.

Cumming will portray Clyde Brattle, an elegant, charming, and murderous arms dealer. Currently a fugitive – and the target of a Senatorial investigation run by Allegra Dill (Dawson) — he arrives in town to wreak havoc and settle some old scores.

Kim Dickens, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty and Edi Gathegi also star.

Eight-time Emmy-winner Asner, best known for his starring roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off Lou Grant, co-stars in comedy series Dead To Me opposite James Marsden, Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate. He also stars opposite Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon and Rhys Ifans in the upcoming indie feature The Parting Glass. Asner is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and manager Perry Zimel of Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.

Tony, Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winner Cumming played the role of Eli Gold on all seven seasons of The Good Wife. His notable film credits include Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, Julie Taymor’s Shakespearean adaptation Titus and Nicholas Nickleby, as well as the second X-Men film, X2, Spy Kids and Smurfs, along with their sequels. Cumming is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Troika in the UK.