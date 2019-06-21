Brian Taggert Dies: TV And Film Writer For ‘Poltergeist III’ Was 81

Brian Taggert, the screenwriter for Poltergeist III and Visiting Hours, died at age 81 at home in Los Angeles on June 1. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Taggert had a varied career as a TV and film writer. His television resume from the 1970s includes episodes of Adam-12 and Emergency!, as well as the 1984 NBC miniseries V: The Final Battle. He later worked on the V series that lasted a season, and had three telefilms on his resume:1974’s The Mark of Zorro, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and Omen IV: The Awakening.

He turned to film in the 1980s and scored a feature with the slasher picture Visiting Hours in 1982. The film depicted actress Lee Grant as a TV journalist targeted by serial killer Michael Ironside.

Taggert shared Poltergeist III credit with director Gary Sherman. They had also collaborated on the drama Wanted: Dead or Alive starring Rutger Hauer in 1987.

No information was immediately available on survivors or a memorial service.