Brian Stelter Book On Fox News And Donald Trump Lands Publisher

One Signal Publishers, an imprint of Simon & Schuster’s Atria Publishing Group, has acquired North American rights to an as-yet-untitled book by CNN’s Brian Stelter that will examine the relationship between Fox News and President Donald Trump, the publisher announced today.

The book will be published in 2020, according to Julia Cheiffetz, publisher of One Signal.

“You can’t understand America right now without understanding the role of Fox News, and no one is better positioned to tell that story than Brian Stelter,” said Cheiffetz in a statement.

Stelter’s book, according to the publisher, will draw on “15 years of reporting, going back to Stelter’s days running TVNewser starting in 2004,” offering “a behind-the-scenes look at how a TV network and a White House have merged in unprecedented fashion.”

Brian Stelter is the chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide and anchor of CNN’s Sunday media-focused program Reliable Sources. He also reports for CNN Business, and prior to joining CNN in 2013 was a media reporter at The New York Times. His first book, 2013’s Top of the Morning, is being used as source material for Apple’s forthcoming drama about morning TV.