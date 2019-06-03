Brent Sexton Joins Jon Stewart’s’ Irresistible’ Film; Patricia De Leon Cast In ‘Centurion the Dancing Stallion’

Brent Sexton (Bosch, The Belko Experiment) has been added to the cast of the Jon Stewart-helmed political feature, Irresistible, joining Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis. The plot centers on a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Sexton, who can next be seen in Season 2 of Netflix’s Mindhunter, will play the down to earth incumbent Mayor Braun, whose Mayoral campaign faces a challenge when the former colonel joins the race with the help of a Democratic strategist. Will Sasso, CJ Wilson, and Topher Grace also co-star. Stewart and Plan B are producing. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. Sexton is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Shutterstock

Actress Patricia De Leon has signed on for the indie drama Centurion the Dancing Stallion, which has Amber Midthunder from FX’s Legion series attached to star. Dana Gonzales is directing the film from a script by Boon Collins. De Leon will play the mother to Amber Midthunder’s character Elissa Hall, whose dream of competing in Mexican horse dancing is interrupted when she discovers she has acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), a cancer of the bone marrow. While going in and out of the hospital for treatment, the family finds her horse, Centurion, goes from being abused and untamable to starring as a celebrated champion. Gonzales and Collins are producing. De Leon can currently be seen in the Netflix action-adventure film, A-X-L, and appears in One Nation Under God with Kevin Sorbo and Antonio Sabato Jr, out July 4. She’s repped by Media Artists Group and Zero Gravity management.