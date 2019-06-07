‘Breaking News In Yuba County’: First Look At Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall; Matthew Modine Among Cast To Join

Here’s a first look at Allison Janney, Mila Kunis and Regina Hall in Tate Taylor’s feature Breaking News In Yuba County, which is now under way in Mississippi.

As we revealed last month, cast also includes Awkwafina, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Jimmi Simpson, Keong Sim, Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin and Wanda Sykes. Joining are Matthew Modine (Sicario: Day Of The Soldado) and Chris Lowell (The Help).

Fully financed and sold by AGC Studios, Amanda Idoko’s Black List comedy follows a pencil pusher (Janney) who catches her husband in bed with another woman, which causes him to die of a heart attack. When she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband, she soon finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying hide the the truth, especially from her half- sister (Kunis), a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story, and a determined local police detective (Hall).

Producing are Taylor, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker via their Nine Stories banner, Franklin Leonard’s The Black List and John Norris. Executive producers are AGC Studios Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford, AGC Head of Film Greg Shapiro, Nine Stories’ Annie Marter and Amanda Idoko.