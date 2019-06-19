‘Brave New World’: Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan & Nina Sosanya Added To USA Network Drama

USA Network has added a raft of series regulars to its UCP and Amblin Television drama Brave New World including When They See Us’ Kylie Bunbury and Killjoys’ Hannah John-Kamen.

The series, which is based on the Aldous Huxley novel, has also added Origin’s Sen Mitsuji, The Originals’ Joseph Morgan and Killing Eve’s Nina Sosanya in series regular roles. They join stars including Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd.

Written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor based on Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard (Lloyd) and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society. Brown Findlay’s Lenina Crowne is a Beta Plus Hatchery worker, who has begun to question her position within the strict social strata of the New World.

Brave New World moved to USA Network from sibling Syfy with a straight-to-series order and a co-licensing deal with a digital platform to distribute it. As of now, no distribution partners for Brave New World are being announced. UCP was a pioneer in forging international deals with streaming platforms, which helped a number of its projects get straight-to-series orders, more recently Syfy’s Nightflyers and USA’s Treadstone.

Bunbury, who recently starred in feature comedy Game Night, plays Frannie, Lenina’s best friend, a Beta Plus who embraces her conditioning and New London’s social order.

John-Kamen, who starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as well as Black Mirror, plays Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson, a hedonistic artist and New London’s premier maker of Feelies.

Mitsuji, who has also appeared in Altered Carbon, stars as Henry Foster, an Alpha Plus in every way, who works alongside Bernard as a counselor at The Bureau of Stability.

Morgan, who is in season four of Animal Kingdom, plays CJack60, an Epsilon relegated to physical, tedious jobs, who is deeply impacted after witnessing a horrifying incident.

Sosanya, who was recently in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, plays Mustafa Mond, a World Controller who is responsible for maintaining New London’s social structure and utopian promise.

