Bradley Cooper Eyeing Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Remake At Fox Searchlight

Bradley Cooper is in very early talks to star in Fox Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley remake which has Guillermo del Toro directing from a script he co-wrote with Kim Morgan. Deadline has confirmed that Cooper took a meeting and is currently in negotiations. Leonardo DiCaprio was circling the project at one point but talks reportedly fell through.

del Toro and Dale are producing and financing the pic with TSG Entertainment. It’s based on the 1947 film, which was based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same title, about a corrupt con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

