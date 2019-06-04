‘Bond 25’ Suffers Second Setback As “Controlled Explosion” Damages 007 Stage Exterior At Pinewood

For the second time in recent weeks, Bond 25 had an action shot go awry, this time with a controlled explosion damaging the exterior of the 007 stage at Pinewood Studios.

MGM

The official James Bond Twitter account confirmed the mishap, and reported that while there were no injuries on the set, a crew member outside the stages sustained a minor injury. It doesn’t look like the accident will delay shooting, I’m told.

The Sun in London reported that the explosion came during the test of a stunt and created a giant fireball that tore apart some of the roof that houses the set.

This comes after 007 Daniel Craig suffered an ankle injury while shooting in Jamaica. That time the film did halt production for Craig’s surgery. Cary Fukunaga is directing the film, which will be released April 8, 2020 by MGM and Annapurna through their joint venture for domestic, with Universal handling foreign.

Craig stars alongside Rami Malek as a hi-tech villain who draws Bond out of retirement, and returning cast members Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.