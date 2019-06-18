Universal bookended its CineEurope presentation today with looks at new installments in two multi-billion dollar grossing franchises. The first was an introduction to Illumination’s upcoming 2020 sequel Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and the closer an exclusive trailer for next month’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The latter, which begins revving up globally on August 1, has an August 2 date in North America. Offshore box office catnip Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star in the globe-trotting spinoff that pits them in an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.

In between, Universal’s slate tubthumped today included Focus’ big screen Downton Abbey continuation; MGM’s The Addams Family; 007’s latest, Bond 25; Working Title’s Cats; Blumhouse’s The Hunt; DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable and Trolls World Tour; and Universal’s R-rated comedy Good Boys, romantic comedy Last Christmas and next year’s Fast & Furious 9.

Related Story Eiza Gonzalez Joins Thriller 'I Care A Lot' With Rosamund Pike & Peter Dinklage - CineEurope

Two exclusive clips from The Addams Family were introduced via video message by co-director Conrad Vernon. The film dips into some Family history to show the early days of Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac). It begins release overseas on October 10 and hits North America on October 11.

bond25 Addams is the next title to go out under Uni’s international agreement with MGM. Also on deck of course is Bond 25 with star Daniel Craig expected back at work this week after a recent on-set injury. The as-yet untitled film finds 007 relaxing in Jamaica when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, putting the secret agent on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Release is still on track for April 2020 as Deadline has previously reported.

Working Title’s starry Tom Hooper-helmed Cats got a behind-the-scenes showcase while Blumhouse’s politically charged thriller The Hunt debuted a work-in-progress trailer. Cats, which employs “a level of technology which hasn’t been used before,” as we learned at CinemaCon in April, has its claws in the Christmas corridor. The Hunt has staked out late September.

Up next, Universal showed a new trailer for Abominable, DreamWorks Animation’s girl-and-her-yeti collaboration with China’s Pearl (formerly Oriental DreamWorks). There was no footage yet for The Croods 2, DWA’s sequel to 2013’s $587M worldwide grosser that had the distinction of being the first Hollywood movie to receive an extended release in China. The Croods 2 is teed up for Christmas 2020. Also from DWA, Trolls World Tour, which reteams Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake for another music-filled adventure, tuned up a first-look scene. Offshore rollout on the follow-up to 2016’s $347M hit starts in February next year.

Paul Feig also sent a video to the Barcelona audience, lamenting that he was missing the tapas and bebidas here. He was on screen to introduce a look at Emilia Clarke/Henry Golding romantic comedy Last Christmas which he is currently editing. The “love letter to London” is inspired by the late George Michael’s eponymous hit holiday ballad and will feature unreleased music by the former Wham co-founder. Oscar winner Emma Thompson and playwright Bryony Kimmings wrote the script and Thompson co-stars. Release begins domestically on November 8.

Other footage today included the red-band Good Boys trailer. A screening of the R-rated coming-of-age comedy from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is being held tonight in Barcelona, with waiters delivering beer to audience members before the curtain. Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired Yesterday also screened following Uni’s presentation and ahead of its premiere in London tonight.