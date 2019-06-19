Blumhouse & Universal’s ‘The Invisible Man’ Adds ‘Straight Outta Compton’ & ‘Clemency’ Actor Aldis Hodge

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Aldis Hodge, star of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winning film Clemency, has landed a role in Blumhouse-Universal’s The Invisible Man which is inspired by the studio’s classic monster character.

Hodge joins Us star Elisabeth Moss and Storm Reid in the Leigh Whannell feature. Whannel wrote Invisible Man and is directing and exec producing. Production starts next month in Sydney, Australia. Whannell was behind the BH Tilt cult sci-fi pic Upgrade and the Blumhouse title Insidious: The Last Key. Whannell wrote, directed and exec produced both projects.

The Invisible Man is produced by Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions and by Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The film is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick, for Universal Pictures. The Invisible Man opens on March 13, 2020.

Hodge is repped by Jason Priluck at the Priluck Company, Jeff Kolodny & Chris Schmidt at Paradigm and Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren Brittenham.

Up next, Hodge can be seen in the ShivHans/Bleecker Street movie Brian Banks on Aug. 9 in which he plays the NFL player during his younger years when he was wrongfully imprisoned for rape. Clemency from NEON comes out on Dec. 27. Hodge shared a 2017 SAG ensemble best feature cast win for Fox’s Hidden Figures. Hodge played the role of Noah in WGN’s critically acclaimed series Underground alongside Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Christopher Meloni. Most recently, Hodge was seen in the Paramount Pictures film What Men Want starring opposite Taraji P. Henson. This summer, Hodge is currently starring as the co-lead opposite Kevin Bacon in the Showtime series produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck entitled City on a Hill. Set in Boston in the early 90s, the fictional series centers on an unlikely alliance between an African-American District Attorney and a veteran FBI agent during the real life event known as the “Boston Miracle.”