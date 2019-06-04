Canadian Distributor Blue Ant International Bolsters LA Division With Hire Of Off The Fence’s Ludo Dufour

Canadian distributor Blue Ant International is bolstering its LA division with the hire of former Off The Fence and Viacom executive Ludo Dufour.

Dufour joins the company, which distributes titles including ID’s BTK: A Killer Amongst Us and YouTube’s The Sidemen Show (above), later this month in LA. In the new role of Senior Vice President, International Co-Productions and Sales, he will focus on co-productions, co-ventures, pre-sales, new business development, and distribution licensing in the United States. He reports to Solange Attwood, EVP, Blue Ant International.

He was previously managing director at wildlife and reality distributor Off the Fence, where he worked for eight years. Prior to that he was at MTV Networks International.

“Ludo’s track record of building strong relationships with producers and buyers across all platforms and his passion for the industry make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Attwood. “His experience will help further our growth in the United States by bringing a diverse set of expertise to the table.”

“Blue Ant International is a fast-growing and internationally celebrated 21st-century company that adapts quickly and efficiently to the changing media landscape,” added Dufour. “I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and pioneering team and look forward to my upcoming move to their LA office.”