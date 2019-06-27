Black Label Media Expanding To Podcasts With Bleav Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Black Label Media said Thursday that its newly formed Black Label Ventures has struck an equity partnership with the Bleav Podcast Network, a move that will give the La La Land producer a branded platform to produce original podcast content.

It marks the latest move for Black Label, whose recent films include Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Sicario: Day of the Soldado and 12 Strong. It has also been ramping up activity on the TV side and is now turning to the digital space.

Black Label Media co-financed and executive produced La La Land with Lionsgate; the pic won six Oscars and was nominated for Best Picture in 2017.

“We’re extremely enthusiastic about the partnership,” Black Label Media partner Trent Luckinbill said. “Podcasts are now a mainstream medium for entertainment, and we look forward to bringing our same creativity, talent relationships and passion to the space.”

Bleav launched in November and has more than 60 podcasts that focus on original content featuring professional athletes and topic experts in the Los Angeles and national markets. It is the first podcast network to provide an individual show for every sports team, and has been expanding to new cities and new topics.

Black Label Media is next with on the film side with Peter Sattler’s Broken Diamonds, which stars Ben Platt and Lola Kirke.