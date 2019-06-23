‘Black Ink Crew’ Set For Compton-Set Spinoff Series On VH1

VH1 is further expanding its Black Ink Crew unscripted franchise with a third series, Black Ink Crew: Compton. The new series, which follows Danny “KP” Kilpatrick and his crew at IAM Compton, will debut July 30 with a two-hour premiere.

This is the third series in VH1’s Black Ink Crew franchise, following the Harlem-set mothership show, which has aired for seven seasons, and spinoff Black Ink Crew: Chicago, which has run for five.

Black Ink Crew: Compton centers on KP and his crew at IAM Compton, the first-ever tattoo shop in Compton. It uses as backdrop the California town known for its musical influence and iconic street art. KP, famed tattoo artist and visionary whose clients have included Diddy and Taraji P. Henson, is bringing his team of artists into the community and are using their creative energy to make a change while creating a “safe zone” in the city he calls home.

At IAM Compton, KP has assembled a dream team of tattoo artists, friends and new additions to build a trusted family at the shop that has become known as “a crew among gangs.” Their mission is to create a movement in Compton through their creative collective by celebrating the talent, passion and rich culture of the community. The crew is here to represent the city in a way that rises above the stereotypes and embraces the rich culture of Compton.

Starring alongside KP, longtime partner to actress Kyla Pratt, are Lemeir, Nessie, Ink Drippin, Vudu Dahl, Tim and Barbie.

KP is the self-proclaimed “Prince of Compton” whose passion for tattooing led to founding IAM Compton – inking those exact words on his own skin. Lemeir hails from Philadelphia and knows what it takes to make it in a tough neighborhood, turning street knowledge into serious business acumen. Nessie is a tattooist, lyricist and muralist who’s friends with Lemeir from Philly. Ink Drippin was raised in Compton as a talented, free-spirited lothario who is very popular with the ladies. Vudu Dahl is an apprentice and prodigy in the tattoo world. Tim is the I AM shop manager, KP’s cousin and right-hand man to the operation. Barbie is the shop receptionist and a long-time friend of KP’s who sprinkles a whole lot of style, class and sass to the I AM team.

Black Ink Crew: Compton is produced by VH1 and Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company.