Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Finds Its Director In Jaume Collet-Serra

Jaume Collet-Serra is in negotiations to direct Black Adam, Warner Bros and New Line’s spinoff of their DC hit Shazam!. Adam Sztykiel (Rampage) wrote the latest draft of the pic, which will star Dwayne Johnson. Collet-Serra and Johnson just finished collaborating on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, so they look to be sailing off together again on another tentpole project.

Collet-Serra’s past credits include the Liam Neeson thrillers Non-Stop, Run All Night and The Commuter. He also helmed the Blake Lively pic The Shallows.

Black Adam is Shazam’s arch-nemesis and a complex antihero with a rich history of his own. Johnson was to play the character in the first movie before in the parties decided he warranted his own pic, and he came aboard in January 2017.

Shazam! was a hit when it bowed in April, grossing $362.7 million worldwide, with a sequel already in the works.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo is producing Black Adam with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; the two companies also teamed on Jungle Cruise, which is slated for a July 24, 2020 release. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo.

