‘Billions’ Co-Creators Brian Koppelman & David Levien Ink Overall Deal With Showtime

Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien are expanding their relationship with Showtime, signing an overall deal with the network behind the hit drama series. Under the pact, the duo, who co-created Billions alongside Andrew Ross Sorkin, will continue to serve as showrunners of the series which was recently greenlit for a fifth season, while also developing new projects exclusively for the network.

“Brian and David are uniquely talented creators and producers, with the ability to deliver dynamic, meaningful drama week after week that not only taps into the zeitgeist, but also redefines it,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “They are both wildly imaginative and able to tell stories that are emotionally grounded — a truly compelling combination. We look forward to enjoying future seasons of Billions, as well as seeing what other exciting series will emerge from their incisive minds.”

Koppelman and Levien’s credits include Rounders, Ocean’s Thirteen, Solitary Man, The Illusionist, Runaway Jury, Tilt, ESPN’s 30 for 30 (This Is What They Want), I Smile Back, The Girlfriend Experience and I Am Not Your Guru. Levien is also the author of six novels, including four in the celebrated Frank Behr series, while Koppelman is the host and creator of the hit podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman.