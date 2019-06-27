‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’: Jayma Mays & Erinn Hayes Cast In Key Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Glee alum Jayma Mays and Emmy-nominated Childrens Hospital actress Erinn Hayes have signed on to play the spouses of the titular characters in Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third installment of the Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter-led Bill & Ted franchise. Mays will play Princess Joanna, Bill’s wife, while Hayes is Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth.

Dean Parisot is directing the threequel from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the screenwriters behind the first two films. In this iteration, the now middle-aged best friends, who have yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

Previously announced cast includes William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (“Kid Cudi”), and Anthony Carrigan.

Orion Pictures will release the film through United Artists Releasing on August 21, 2020. Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

Scott Kroopf is producing alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios. Exec producers are Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer, and John Santilli. David Haring is financing the project with Patrick W. Dugan of Dugan Entertainment.

Mays, who most recently wrapped two seasons of the NBC comedy, Trial & Error, is repped by UTA and Framework. Hayes, repped by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment, can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy series, Huge in France.