Bill Cosby’s Father’s Day Message Says He’s Still “America’s Dad”, Internet Quickly Disagrees

Bill Cosby may be in prison, but he is still trying to make sure that people know he is still around — or at least someone from his social media team is. On Sunday, the 81-year-old actor’s Twitter and Instagram accounts posted a video in honor of Father’s Day — and people weren’t really here for it.

The post included an old video of Cosby talking about slavery and racism in a classroom with the caption, “Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities.”

Social media quickly responded as they were not a fan of him posting this message. Some Twitter users simply asked “Why?!” while others were very blunt, calling him a “rapist” and posting gifs of outrage and confusion.

According to the New York Times, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt released a statement that actor-comedian requested the message be posted on his social media accounts in support of a group called Man Up.

“Mr. Cosby’s spoke to these men who have been incarcerated for many years, but are up for parole soon…to…take the word ‘disadvantage’ and remove the ‘dis,’ and start focusing on the advantage,” said Wyatt. “That advantage is to be better father’s, to be productive citizens and to remember Never Again, which means, Never Again should you enter this gates to this plantation, because this is the new form of slavery.”