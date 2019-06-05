Click to Skip Ad
Dude, ‘Bill & Ted’ Are Dads: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving Join Threequel

Brigette Lundy-Paine Samara Weaving
Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving have been cast in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the franchise that returns Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter to their iconic roles. The film, from Orion Pictures, has set an August 21, 2020 release date via United Artists Releasing.

Lundy-Paine will play Billie Logan, the daughter to Reeves’ Ted “Theodore” Logan, while Weaving is Thea Preston, daughter of Winter’s Bill S. Preston. They join their dads, now middle-aged best friends, as they set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. William Sadler also stars.

Dean Parisot directs the pic from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf is producing alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh is executive producing with John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.

Lundy-Paine, who stars on the Netflix series Atypical opposite Keir Gilchrist, recently wrapped Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes movie Fair and Balanced and appeared in The Glass Castle starring Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts.

Weaving was most recently seen in Amazon’s Picnic at Hanging Rock and Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. She earlier wrapped Guns Akimbo starring opposite Daniel Radcliffe and is up next in the August Searchlight release Ready or Not.

Lundy-Paine is repped by Gersh, and Weaving by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

