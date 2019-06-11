‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premiere Hits Viewership Highs Over Season 1 Debut

Big Little Lies opened strong for HBO in its Season 2 premiere. The first episode of the second season drew 2.5 million viewers for the night, including both linear plays and HBO streaming services. That’s a 34% increase from the first season premiere night (1.8 million viewers) and in line with the first season finale (2.6 million viewers).

On the streaming platforms, Big Little Lies delivered series highs on both GO and NOW for a Sunday night with the combined platforms up 240% from season one debut night and up 77% from the season one finale. The initial 9 PM airing averaged 1.4 million viewers vs. thefirst season premiere of 1.1 million viewers and the first season finale of 1.9 million. Last season, episodes of Big Little Lies went on to average 8.5 million viewers across all plays/platforms.

Per HBO, the subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies Season 2 explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom. Season 2 stars most of the season 1 starring cast including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz as well as the addition of Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

David E. Kelley wrote all seven scripts based on a story by Liane Moriarty and executive produces, along with Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold, who also directs all seven episodes. Moriarty produces.

The first Big Little Lies, based on Moriarty’s novel, won eight Emmys in 2017 including for Outstanding Limited Series and acting wins for Kidman, Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. It took the same four honors at the Golden Globes.