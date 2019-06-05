‘BH90210’: Ivan Sergei Joins Fox Reboot As Tori Spelling’s Husband

BH90210 is described as a serialized drama with a dose of irreverence inspired by the real lives and relationships of Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

Fox

Sergei will play Nate, Tori’s husband who’s an ex-hockey player that is looking to become a professional sports announcer.

BH90210, which premieres August 7, is the most anticipated new series to come out of the broadcast upfronts this month, with its trailer drawing the most views by a mile.

BH90210 is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler and Paul Sciarrotta are co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.

