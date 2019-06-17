‘BH90210’: Christine Elise Joins Fox Series Reboot

A familiar face to Beverly Hills, 90210 fans has joined BH90210, Fox’s upcoming summer drama series.

Christine Elise, who played bad girl Emily Valentine in the original Beverly Hills, 90210, is set for a multi-episode arc on the six-episode series, Deadline has confirmed. No details are being revealed about her character.



BH90210 is described as a serialized drama – with a dose of irreverence — inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

BH90210 is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler and Paul Sciarrotta are co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.

Elise’s additional TV credits include Get Shorty, Castle and Charmed. She’s repped by Shelter Entertainment.

