BFI Launches Brit Classics SVOD Service In U.S. Marking First Overseas Streaming Offer

The UK’s leading organization for film, the BFI, has launched its first overseas streaming service in the U.S.

BFI Player Classics, a version of which is already available in the UK, will showcase Brit classics such as The Third Man, Brighton Rock, The Wicker Man and The Man Who Fell to Earth on The Roku Channel. The offering launches with approximately 140 British or British co-production films, picked by BFI experts.

Among the prestige filmmakers with films on the service are Alfred Hitchcock, John Schlesinger, Ken Russell, Lindsay Anderson, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, Nicolas Roeg, Ridley Scott, Sally Potter and Terence Davies. The launch programme includes films from distributors BFI, Lionsgate and Studiocanal.

Customers will have access to a seven-day free trial, after which it will automatically turn into a paid subscription for $5.99/month. After the initial launch phase, the BFI says it will look to work with more U.S. platforms in the future.

Edward Humphrey, Director of Digital at the BFI said, “We’re very excited to bring BFI Player Classics to audiences in the US. The BFI brand is already well-known to discerning American film lovers through our home entertainment releases, Sight & Sound magazine and web publishing. With the launch of BFI Player Classics, those brand values of expert curation, high quality programming and rich contextualisation can now be enjoyed through a distinctively British streaming service.”