Netflix Plants Ryan Gaul, Lauren Lapkus, And Jiavani Linayao For ‘Between Two Ferns’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s movie adaptation of Funny or Die’s Between Two Ferns talk show has added Ryan Gaul (The Last O.G., Bajillion Dollar Properties), Lauren Lapkus (Crashing, Orange is the New Black) and UCB’s Jiavani Linayao. The trio will join Zach Galifianakis’ crew in the feature that will be directed by Comedy Bang Bang‘s Scott Aukerman. The movie is set to debut on the streaming platform September 20.

The meta film follows a version of Galifianakis who dreams of becoming a star. When Will Ferrell discovers his low-budget public access TV show Between Two Ferns, he uploads it to Funny Or Die and as a result, Zach becomes a viral laughing stock. Zach and his loyal crew (Gaul, Lapkus and Linayao) end up taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews in order to restore his reputation. Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a LOL comedy that will give new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

Galifianakis and Aukerman wrote the film and will produce alongside Funny Or Die’s Caitlin Daley and Mike Farah.

Gaul is repped by Gersh and Think Tank Management; Lapkus is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman and Linayao is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Global Artists Agency.