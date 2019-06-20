Bette Midler Continues Trump Twitter Wars With Doggerel Poem On Melania

Bette Midler is back on the Trump stump via . This time, she composed a bit of doggerel that references the President’s wife.

Midler tweeted yesterday:

There once was a girl from Slovenia

Who now lives right on Pennsylvinia

To the East Room she’ll flee

From her husband’s wee wee

While he plays with his own schizophrenia

Predictably, the poem drew praise from the anti-Trump crowd and condemnation from the President’s supporters.

Midler and Trump have been going at each other in various venues for a while.

The most recent quote that raised the President’s ire came in a Midler tweet that called Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country” and was inaccurately attributed to Trump. Midler later apologized for her mistake. “This quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ’15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like [Trump] that I believed it was true!”

During a Piers Morgan interview earlier this month, Trump called Midler “a washed-up psycho” for sharing the fake quote about him and later repeated the name-calling in his own tweet.

The Twitter war between the two eventually captured the attention of Democratic presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden, who called Trump’s tweets about Midler during the 75th anniversary of D-Day “astounding,” and not in a good way. Midler also has won support from Matthew Modine, a member of SAG-AFTRA running to unseat president Gabrielle Carteris.