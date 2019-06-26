Beth Chapman Dies: ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Was 51

UPDATE, with WGN America statement Beth Chapman, who starred with her husband Duane Dog Chapman on the long-running fugitive-tracking TV series Dog The Bounty Hunter, died Wednesday, days after being placed in a medically-induced coma. She had battled throat cancer for several years.

Her husband revealed the sad news on Twitter.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Duane Dog Chapman wrote.

WGN America released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

Beth Chapman revealed in Sept. 2017 that she had stage II throat cancer.

In addition to appearing in 131 episodes of the Dog The Bounty Hunter series, Chapman was an executive producer of Dog and Beth: On The Hunt, where the couple attempted to help other bail bond agencies with their business.

The couple were in the process of filming a new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, that was announced by WGN America in January. It was slated to air sometime this year and its status is now unclear. Dog’s Most Wanted, produced by unscripted show specialists Dorsey Pictures, focuses on the pursuit of some of the most wanted fugitives in the country. It’s the first unscripted series on WGN America in over five years. A teaser trailer was released earlier this month. You can watch it below.