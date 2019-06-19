BET Sets Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels And More For Inaugural META Social Impact Conference

BET has unveiled its lineup of guests and participants for the inaugural social impact conference, META (Media, Entertainment and Technology Alliance) Convened by BET Networks. The two-day invitation-only event takes place June 20-21 in Los Angeles and serves as a lead-up to BET’s annual BET Experience and BET Awards.
The event brings together some today’s leading thought leaders from across sectors to explore opportunities for long-term impact. Guests scheduled to attend include Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, Charles King, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jemele Hill, Donna Brazile, DJ Khaled, Hill Harper, Charles Phillips as well as member of The Exonerated Central Park Five Yusef Salaam. Perry will serve as the conference’s opening speaker.
“BET Networks is uniquely positioned to convene thought leaders from across sectors for this timely dialogue about the power of media, entertainment and technology to positively impact the African American community,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “When I assessed the landscape of BET Awards weekend, I knew that it was the optimal time to bring together the vast array of talent, executives, academics and non-profit leaders that we have assembled for this high-impact convening. We are taking on these issues in a way that no other brand can.”
Although META Convened by BET Networks is a private event, parts of the conference will be made available through BET’s social platforms and by using the official hashtag #META4CHANGE. The full list of participants slated to attend can be read below.
- Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
- Angela Rye, CEO, Impact Strategies, Political Analyst, CNN & NPR
- Barron Witherspoon, Global VP, Industry Affairs & Corporate Race Initiative, Procter & Gamble
- Beverly Bond, Founder + CEO, Black Girls Rock!
- Brittany Packnett, Activist + Educator + Writer
- Charles King, Founder + CEO, MACRO
- Charles Phillips, Founder + CEO, Infor
- Derrick Johnson, President + CEO, NAACP
- DJ Khaled, DJ + Producer
- Donna Brazile, Political Strategist
- Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP and COO, NA Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever
- Hill Harper, Actor + Activist
- Jemele Hill, Staff Writer, The Atlantic + Host, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” Podcast
- Jim Shelton, Education Expert
- Khalil Muhammad, Harvard Kennedy School
- Lauryn Ogbechie, Director, Education Partnerships, Facebook
- Lee Daniels, Film + Television Writer, Director, Producer
- Louis Carr, President of Media Sales, BET Networks
- Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion Strategy, Viacom
- Mary Schmidt Campbell, President, Spelman College
- Michael A. Strautmanis, Chief Engagement Officer, The Barack Obama
- Michael Smith, Executive Director, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance
- Morgan DeBaun, Founder + CEO, Blavity Inc.
- Nischelle Turner, Correspondent, Entertainment Tonight
- Queen Latifah, Actor + Producer
- Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color of Change
- Ron Williams, Former Chairman & CEO, AETNA + Author, Learning to Lead
- Scott Mills, President, BET Networks
- Shaun Harper, Executive Director, USC Race and Equity Center
- Sherrilyn Ifill, Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
- Stefanie Brown James, Co-Founder + Senior Advisor, The Collective
- Steve Pamon, COO, Parkwood Entertainment
- Tonya Lombard, Assistant Vice President, AT&T
- Tyler Perry, Actor + Playwright + Filmmaker + Comedian
- Yusef Salaam, Member of The Exonerated Central Park Five
