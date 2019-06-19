BET Sets Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels And More For Inaugural META Social Impact Conference

BET has unveiled its lineup of guests and participants for the inaugural social impact conference, (Media, Entertainment and Technology Alliance) Convened by BET Networks. The two-day invitation-only event takes place June 20-21 in Los Angeles and serves as a lead-up to BET’s annual BET Experience and BET Awards.

The event brings together some today’s leading thought leaders from across sectors to explore opportunities for long-term impact. Guests scheduled to attend include Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, Charles King, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jemele Hill, Donna Brazile, DJ Khaled, Hill Harper, Charles Phillips as well as member of The Exonerated Central Park Five Yusef Salaam. Perry will serve as the conference’s opening speaker.

Related Story Janet Mock Makes History With New Overall Netflix Deal

“BET Networks is uniquely positioned to convene thought leaders from across sectors for this timely dialogue about the power of media, entertainment and technology to positively impact the African American community,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “When I assessed the landscape of BET Awards weekend, I knew that it was the optimal time to bring together the vast array of talent, executives, academics and non-profit leaders that we have assembled for this high-impact convening. We are taking on these issues in a way that no other brand can.”

Although META Convened by BET Networks is a private event, parts of the conference will be made available through BET’s social platforms and by using the official hashtag #META4CHANGE. The full list of participants slated to attend can be read below.