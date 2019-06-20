Click to Skip Ad
BET Developing Female Biker Drama ‘Black Mambas’ From ‘Rebel’ Creator

BET Networks

EXCLUSIVE: BET Networks has put into development Black Mambas a one-hour drama from Rebel creator Amani Walker.

Black Mambas is the journey of four powerful women who are bikers and grow tired of the violent crimes and injustice in their hometown of New Orleans and decide to take justice into their own hands.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Apple’s upcoming See starring Jason Momoa, Netflix’s Altered Carbon, Luke Cage, and Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here) is attached to direct the pilot and will executive produce along with Dallas Jackson (Rebel), Erwin More and Brian Medavoy. The project will be overseen by the network’s head of programming Connie Orlando and SVP Rose-Catherine Pinkney.

Walker created the BET series Rebel, which was executive produced by the late John Singleton.

Jackson executive produced Rebel, and is the writer/producer/director of the Blumhouse/Netflix feature Thriller.

More and Medavoy’s past credits include Dharma And Greg, Sweet Justice and American High.

