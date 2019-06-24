Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

BET Awards Full Winners List: Cardi B, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan Among Honorees

Got A Tip? Tip Us

BET Awards Full Winners List: Cardi B, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan Among Honorees

Cardi B performs at the BET Awards. Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

The 19th Annual BET Awards took place today at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Regina Hall took the stage and showed off her hosting (and dancing) skills as the show celebrated Black excellence in music, movies and sports. Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman took the award for Best Movie while Regina King and Michael B. Joradn won the trophy for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. Video of the Year went to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” while Cardi B won for Album of the Year and Female Hip Hop artist of the year.

Going into tonight’s ceremony, Cardi B led with seven nominations while Drake had five and Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole each had four. Other winners of the evening included Little and black-ish star Marsai Martin won the YoungStars Award and Beyonce took Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Mary J. Blige was given the Lifetime Achievement Award while Tyler Perry received the Ultimate Icon Award. The late Nipsey Hussle received the Humanitarian Award as well as Best Male Hip Hop Artist and the Pan-African activist Chakabars was given the Global Good Award.

In addition to an opening number from Cardi B, the evening also included performances from Meek Mill, Fantasia, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence.

Read the full list of winners below.

Video of the Year
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist 
Bruno Mars

Best Group
Migos

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Nipsey Hussle

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Ella Mai — “Trip”

Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress
Regina King

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”

Best Movie
Blackkklansman

Album of the Year
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

YoungStars Award
Marsai Martin

Best New Artist
Lil Baby

Best Collaboration
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Video Director of the Year
Karena Evans

Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry

BET Her Award
H.E.R. — “Hard Place”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad