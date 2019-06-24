BET Awards Full Winners List: Cardi B, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan Among Honorees

The 19th Annual BET Awards took place today at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Regina Hall took the stage and showed off her hosting (and dancing) skills as the show celebrated Black excellence in music, movies and sports. Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman took the award for Best Movie while Regina King and Michael B. Joradn won the trophy for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. Video of the Year went to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” while Cardi B won for Album of the Year and Female Hip Hop artist of the year.
Going into tonight’s ceremony, Cardi B led with seven nominations while Drake had five and Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole each had four. Other winners of the evening included Little and black-ish star Marsai Martin won the YoungStars Award and Beyonce took Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Mary J. Blige was given the Lifetime Achievement Award while Tyler Perry received the Ultimate Icon Award. The late Nipsey Hussle received the Humanitarian Award as well as Best Male Hip Hop Artist and the Pan-African activist Chakabars was given the Global Good Award.
In addition to an opening number from Cardi B, the evening also included performances from Meek Mill, Fantasia, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence.
Read the full list of winners below.
Video of the Year
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Best Group
Migos
Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Nipsey Hussle
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Ella Mai — “Trip”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Regina King
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”
Best Movie
Blackkklansman
Album of the Year
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
YoungStars Award
Marsai Martin
Best New Artist
Lil Baby
Best Collaboration
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”
Video Director of the Year
Karena Evans
Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry
BET Her Award
H.E.R. — “Hard Place”
