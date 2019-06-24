BET Awards Full Winners List: Cardi B, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan Among Honorees

The 19th Annual BET Awards took place today at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Regina Hall took the stage and showed off her hosting (and dancing) skills as the show celebrated Black excellence in music, movies and sports. Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman took the award for Best Movie while Regina King and Michael B. Joradn won the trophy for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. Video of the Year went to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” while Cardi B won for Album of the Year and Female Hip Hop artist of the year.

Going into tonight’s ceremony, Cardi B led with seven nominations while Drake had five and Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole each had four. Other winners of the evening included Little and black-ish star Marsai Martin won the YoungStars Award and Beyonce took Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Mary J. Blige was given the Lifetime Achievement Award while Tyler Perry received the Ultimate Icon Award. The late Nipsey Hussle received the Humanitarian Award as well as Best Male Hip Hop Artist and the Pan-African activist Chakabars was given the Global Good Award.

In addition to an opening number from Cardi B, the evening also included performances from Meek Mill, Fantasia, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence.

Read the full list of winners below.

Video of the Year

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best Group

Migos

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Regina King

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”

Best Movie

Blackkklansman

Album of the Year

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

YoungStars Award

Marsai Martin

Best New Artist

Lil Baby

Best Collaboration

Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans

Sportswoman of the Year

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year

Stephen Curry

BET Her Award

H.E.R. — “Hard Place”