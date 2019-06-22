BET Awards Add Fantasia, Meek Mill And More To Performers List

The BET Awards have added more performers to the lineup for Sunday’s show.

This week, BET Networks announced the addition of several popular hip-hop, R&B and gospel artists, including Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence.

They join the previously announced lineup of Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye, and Kiana Ledé.

Cardi B leads this year’s nominations with a total of seven, including best female hip-hop artist and album of the year.

Hosted by Regina Hall, the 2019 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 23 at 8/7c from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on BET.