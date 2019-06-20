Bert Royal To Write & Direct ‘Easy A’ Spinoff

Original Easy A screenwriter Bert Royal is attached to write and direct a spinoff for Sony’s Screen Gems, Deadline has confirmed. The new teen comedy, which will mark the directorial debut for Royal, will be set at the same high school and exploring many of the same themes as the 2010 version. The Will Gluck-directed original was a career launcher for star Emma Stone and a huge success, both critically and financially, for the studio, taking in over $75M worldwide. Zanne Devine is returning to produce. Royal, who also wrote and executive produced the short-lived Freeform series Recovery Road, is repped by CAA, Writ Large, and attorney Adam Keller.