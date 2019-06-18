Bernie McGee Dies: ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Was 41

Bernie McGee, star of the TLC reality series Seeking Sister Wife, has died after suffering a heat stroke and heart attack. He was age 41.

“Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father Bernie McGee,” TLC wrote in an online tribute Monday. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

[McGee is shown above with his wife]

According to his wife Paige McGee, Bernie was out riding his bike when he called to say he wasn’t feeling well. He was taken to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, where he died on Saturday, June 15.

A GoFundMe page was set up on June 16 to assist the family after Bernie’s sudden death.

The fundraising page said the family recently lost everything in a house fire: “They were just beginning to get everything back together again. Unfortunately they faced the worst sudden devastation that shocked many.”

Bernie is survived by his wife and their four children.

Bernie and Paige practiced polygamy and joined Seeking Sister Wife to document their search for a second wife to bring into their family.

The series follows four plural families who are all in various stages of seeking, dating or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives. It premiered in 2018, and is currently filmed in Georgia.