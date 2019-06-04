‘Belgravia’ Kicks Off Filming As ITV & Epix Unveil First-Look At Julian Fellowes’ Period Drama

ITV and Epix have released the first look at Julian Fellowes’ latest period drama, Belgravia. Filming has kicked off for the six-part series from Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films.

The show will be shot in Victorian locations in London and the home counties, Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland.

It stars Alice Eve, Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter and Tom Wilkinson.

Belgravia is a tale of secrets and scandals set in 1840s London. The series, which is based on Fellowes’ eponymous book, is set in the 19th Century, when the upper echelons of society began to rub shoulders with the emerging industrial nouveau riche. But the story begins on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, when the Duchess of Richmond throws a party in Brussels for the Duke of Wellington. Among the guests are James and Anne Trenchard, who are living on the profits of newfound trading success. Their young daughter Sophia has caught the eye of Edmund Bellasis, the son and heir of one of the richest and most prominent families in England. Twenty-five years later, when the two families are settled into the newly developed area of Belgravia, the events of the ball, and the secrets, still resonate.

The book, which was published in 2016, was originally published online in a serial format, similar to that of Charles Dickens’ novels, albeit originally via premium digital book platform Serial Box that also included an audiobook narration by Truly, Madly, Deeply star Juliet Stevenson.

Fellowes is adapting his own novel and the drama is being directed by John Alexander, who has directed series such as BBC thriller Trust Me and Sky’s Jamestown. It is exec produced by Carnival Films Executive Chairman Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Liz Trubridge and produced by Killing Eve producer Colin Wratten.