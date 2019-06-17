BBC Unveils First-Look At British Spy Thriller ‘The Capture’ Starring Holliday Grainger & Callum Turner

The BBC has unveiled the first look at British spy drama The Capture starring Strike’s Holliday Grainger and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’s Callum Turner.

The six-part series, which is produced by Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios, begins with the unjust arrest of an innocent man and escalate into a multi-layered conspiracy of manipulated evidence. It will air later this year.

Also starring Hellboy’s Ron Perlman and X-Men star Famke Janssen, the drama is written and directed by Ben Chanan. Other cast include Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ben Miles (The Crown), Lia Williams (The Crown), Sophia Brown (Clique), Paul Ritter (Quantum of Solace), Adelayo Adedayo (Origin), Ralph Ineson (Game Of Thrones), Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom), Barry Ward (Save Me), Ginny Holder (Death in Paradise) and Nigel Lindsay (Four Lions).

The series will be executive produced by Harry Potter producer David Heyman, Tom Winchester and Rosie Alison for Heyday Television, Ben Irving for BBC One, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios and Chanan. It will be distributed by NBCUniversal International Distribution.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, described the show as “research based but with huge flair in its storytelling. The Capture shines a light on surveillance culture and asks what happens in a world where we can no longer trust the evidence in front of us.”