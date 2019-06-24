‘Batwoman’, ‘Pennyworth’, ‘Veronica Mars’ & More Part Of Warner Bros. TV’s Comic-Con Fiesta

Ever the juggernaut at San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. Television Group is bringing the goods next month with world premieres and panels for its new series Batwoman and Pennyworth, and its Hulu Veronica Mars comeback, but also saying farewell to departing shows Arrow and Supernatural. The shows are part of, count ’em, 16 that the TV studio will have at the fanboy confab. There’s also another DC Universe Saturday Night including sneak peeks and first looks for Titans, Doom Patrol, the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming animated comedy series Harley Quinn during a special two-hour event on Saturday night in the Indigo Ballroom.

Here’s WBTV’s line-up down in San Diego:

Related Story 'Riverdale's Asha Bromfield Sells YA Novel 'Hurricane Summer' To St. Martin's Wednesday Books

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

6:00–10:00 p.m. WBTVG’s preview night returns with Batwoman and Pennyworth world premieres exclusively for the Comic-Con crowd. Also screening will be the upcoming Fox thriller Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen and the the world premiere of DC UNIVERSE’s animated comedy series Harley Quinn; a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!; and more. Ballroom 20

THURSDAY, JULY 18

3:15–4:15 p.m. Teen Titans GO! Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A — Room 6DE

FRIDAY, JULY 19

11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Ahead of the July 26 Hulu drop date, see Veronica Mars World Premiere Screening and Q&A. The cult series returns after ten years as a series of bombs terrorize spring breakers in the beach town of Neptune. — Ballroom 20‪

12:30–1:30 p.m. DC Super Hero Girls Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A –– Room 6DE

3:15–4:15 p.m. Legacies Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF

4:30–5:30 p.m. Pennyworth Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF

8:00–9:00 p.m. Rooster Teeth Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Room 6DE

SATURDAY, JULY 20

‪10:30–11:45 a.m. Batwoman Pilot Screening and Q&A — Ballroom 20

3:30–4:15 p.m. Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

4:15–5:00 p.m. Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

5:00–5:45 p.m. Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

5:45–6:30 p.m. The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

7:00–9:00 p.m. DC UNIVERSE Series Sneak Previews and Q&A — Indigo Ballroom

SUNDAY, JULY 21

10:30–11:30 a.m. Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Hall H

11:45 a.m.–12:45p.m. Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Hall H