Batman, Julia Roberts & Mahershala Ali Among 2020 Walk Of Fame Honorees

Batman, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali are among the 2020 class of honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In all, 35 people were chosen from hundreds of nominees during a selection meeting in June. In feature film, stars will be unveiled for Mahershala Ali, Batman, Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer and Lin Wertmuller.

In the television category, Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw and, posthumously, Andy Kaufman will be honored.

Recording artists Elvis Costello, Sir Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker, and Muddy Waters, posthumously, also will be honored with stars on the world-famous street.

Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter will represent the live theatre/ live performance category. Susan Stamberg is the sole inductee for radio.

In a statement, selection committee chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona said, “This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood. Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

Dates for unveiling ceremonies for the stars have not yet been set.