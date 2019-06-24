Former Lifetime & Hallmark Channel Exec Barbara Fisher Joins Reel One Entertainment

Former Lifetime and Hallmark Channel exec Barbara Fisher has joined indie producer Reel One Entertainment. She joins the company as EVP Scripted Content to oversee its development and production slate.

Prior to joining Reel One, she was SVP Original Programming for cable network UP TV and held similar roles at the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime. In addition to producing for Nat Geo, she spent 15 years at Universal Studios, where she oversaw titles including David Spade’s Just Shoot Me and HBO’s Dream On.

She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Reel One Entertainment CEO Tom Berry, working closely with EVP Business Affairs Breanne Hartley and EVP Distribution Sebastian Battro. Reel One is currently working on an English-language remake of Belgian drama Tygat Chocolat, Irish-Canadian crime series co-production Our Father with ShinAwiL, and an adaptation of the Philip K. Dick novella Second Variety.

“As the company expands and embraces exciting new challenges and opportunities, I am very happy to have Barbara join our team and contributing her formidable talent and expertise in both TV movies and series,” said Berry.

Added Fisher: “I’m thrilled to be working with Tom Berry and the talented team at Reel One Entertainment. It is an exciting and busy time for the company as we grow our television production slate.”