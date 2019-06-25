Banijay Germany Acquires Local Production Company Good Times

Banijay Germany, part of the hungry Banijay Group, has bought Cologne-based TV production outfit Good Times, known locally for making day-time formats, factual programming and docu-soaps.

Good Times founder Sylvia Fahrenkrog-Petersen will continue as managing director. and continue to oversee the slate and all operations. The independent label will sit alongside Banijay Productions and Brainpool.

Founded in 1998 in Berlin by Fahrenkrog-Petersen, but based in Cologne since 2000, the company has produced German-language shows including Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal – Der Profi kommt (Kabel Eins), Der Trödeltrupp – Das Geld liegt im Keller (RTL2), Dinner Party – Der LateNight Talk (Sat1), Armes Deutschland (RTL 2) and Unser Kiosk – Trost und Prost im Viertel (Kabel Eins).

Marcus Wolter, CEO Banijay Germany commented, “Good Times has been synonymous with successful daytime formats and strong in-house developments in the field of factual entertainment and social docu for many years. I am personally pleased that Sylvia Fahrenkrog-Petersen has chosen us as a partner since the brand is a perfect addition to the current genre portfolio for Banijay Germany. Through the acquisition, we are welcoming a new family member, which has the potential to grow and thrive within our group.”

Fahrenkrog-Petersen added, “Banijay offers all the prerequisites of a great new home for Good Times. My team and I can now access a strong format catalogue and finally market our own ideas worldwide. Working in a large international network, is an exciting challenge for us, which we accept with enthusiasm.”

Speculation has been rumbling for some time that French TV group Banijay was looking to acquire distribution giant Endemol. At this year’s MIP in April, Banijay chairman Stéphane Courbit and CEO Marco Bassetti discussed the need to scale up in order to compete.