BAFTA Sets Film Awards Dates For 2021 & 2022

BAFTA has announced its film ceremony dates for 2021 and 2022. The former will be held on Sunday 14 February and the latter on 13 February.

No surprise here. BAFTA tends to jump to the drum beat of the Oscars when it comes to scheduling and with the Academy yesterday revealing dates of February 28, 2021, and February 27, 2022, this gives BAFTA its preferred two week gap between the UK and U.S. movie showpieces.

As previously announced, the 2020 BAFTA ceremony will take place 2 February, with nominations being announced in January 2020. The full timeline for the film awards in 2020 will be announced in due course.

The 2020 Oscars will take place Sunday February 9, meaning only one week between the BAFTAs and Academy Awards. Next year’s early BAFTAs and Oscars looks to be a short-lived one, however, at least in the near future.

February 2021 and 2022 could be typically busy for the industry with the Berlin Film Festival also likely to take place that month. The festival has announced new dates for 2020 of February 20 to March 1. Should this continue in the following two years the festival would clash with the Oscars but take place after the BAFTAs.