BAFTA Appoints Producer Krishnendu Majumdar As Next Chairman

UK TV producer Krishnendu Majumdar will become BAFTA’s next chairman, the organization has confirmed.

Majumdar was appointed deputy chair at BAFTA’s AGM on June 3 and per the organization’s regulations will now serve one year as deputy before he can take up the two-year post of chairman. Neal Street executive Pippa Harris is current chair.

Majumdar co-founded UK TV outfit Me+You Productions with credits including An Idiot Abroad, which starred Ricky Gervais and Warwick Davis; Sick of It, with Karl Pilkington; and Hoff the Record, a mockumentary about David Hasselhoff.

Majumdarm, who has served for several years as the head of BAFTA’s TV committee, becomes the first person of color appointed to the chairman role.

BAFTA’s Pippa Harris said, “I am delighted that Krish has been elected as deputy chair of BAFTA. He has been a passionate supporter and advocate of our work for many years, especially our learning and new talent initiatives. I’m looking forward to working closely with him over what promises to be an exciting year ahead.”

Previous BAFTA chairmen include David Lean, Carol Reed and Richard Attenborough. Variety first reported the news of Majumdar’s appointment.