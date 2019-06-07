‘Bad Boys For Life’ Jacob Scipio Joins ‘Waldo’ Opposite Mel Gibson & Charlie Hunnam

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from wrapping the nemesis opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Sony’s Bad Boys for Life, Jacob Scipio is boarding Waldo opposite Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson.

The Timothy Kirkby-directed movie follows a disgraced ex-cop who seeks solace by moving to the woods. His quiet life comes to an end when a private eye recruits him to investigate a murder. Scipio is set for the role of ‘Don Q’, a comically menacing villain with a secret. Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Lurie, and Steven Shainberg are producing. Cameras roll this summer.

Bad Boys for Life centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), a cold-blooded killer and the head of a drug cartel.

Scipio can next be seen as one of the leads in The Outpost opposite Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy and Scott Eastwood. The war drama due out this fall is based on Jake Tapper’s novel adapted by Oscar nominees Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, and directed by Rod Lurie.

Scipio is represented by ICM Partners and Luber Roklin Entertainment.