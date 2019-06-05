‘Baby Shark’: Nickelodeon Preps Kids Animated Series Based On Viral Video From Pinkfong

This was inevitable. Nickelodeon is developing an animated series for preschoolers based on “Baby Shark,” the ultra-viral kids video that has nearly 2.87 billion YouTube views. Pinkfong, the company behind the audience-participation clip, is partnering with Nick on the project.

There aren’t many details about the project, which has no episode count or premiere date yet. Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products will manage consumer products licensing for the property worldwide, excluding Asia.

“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, EVP Nickelodeon Animation. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

Baby Shark fits in with Nick’s new direction under president Brian Robbins to create and seek out content in new formats and from other platforms for its target audience. In April, the channel premiered Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, starring toy-reviewing YouTube star Ryan, and promptly renewed it for a second season days later.

The Baby Shark news comes a day after Nickelodeon ordered new seasons of four of its preschool toon favorites: PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Abby Hatcher and Butterbean’s Café.

Here’s the video that inspired the Nick project. Feel free to watch it, but be warned that it could embed in your brain if you doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo: