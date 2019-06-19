‘Avengers: Endgame’ Getting Re-Release With Extra Footage As Marvel Pic Looks To Topple ‘Avatar’ For All-Time Global B.O. Title

Click to Skip Ad
Disney/Marvel

Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced to journos at a recent Spider-Man: Far From Home junket that Disney is putting Avengers: Endgame back in theaters on June 28 with a cut that has a new post credits scene, a tribute and a few surprises. Feige was specific that the new edition of the Russo Brothers-directed $2.74 billion behemoth isn’t an extended cut. The new version of Endgame opens days before MCU’s team-up with Sony, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2.

We’ve been told that if you’re looking for clues as to what the MCU’s future movie line-up will be in 2019 and 2020, Far From Home won’t be dropping any hints in any epilogues of the film, etc. Likely, we’ll know more at San Diego Comic-Con out of the MCU session, which Deadline learned exclusively yesterday is returning to Hall H after a break last year.

Endgame just needs to make $45M more at the global box office before it can declare itself the highest grossing movie of all-time at the worldwide box office. Currently, Fox’s Avatarwhich owns the title, has $2.788B.

