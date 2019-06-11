Bruce Cohen, Broadway Producer Scott Delman Re-Team To Acquire Film & TV Rights To Novel ‘Ask Again, Yes’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning American Beauty producer Bruce Cohen and Scott Delman, who most recently won a Tony Award on Sunday as a producer of The Ferryman, has partnered to acquire film and TV rights to Ask Again, Yes, the latest novel from Mary Beth Keane.

The book, which hit shelves two weeks ago via Scribner, revolves around the families of two rookie NYPD cops who live next door to each other in a suburban neighborhood, the bond between their children, a tragedy that reverberates over four decades, the daily intimacies of marriage, and the power of forgiveness.

It’s the latest tie-up for Delman and Cohen, who are co-producers on the West End production of The Inheritance, which won an Olivier Award and is heading to Broadway in the fall.

Delman won his 11th Tony with The Ferryman after serving as a producer on the likes of Book of Mormon, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, Fun Home, Hello Dolly, A View From the Bridge, Raisin in the Sun and others. Cohen, who won a Best Picture Oscar for American Beauty and was nominated for Milk and Silver Linings Playbook, also was a producer of both the film and Broadway musical Big Fish.

Keane’s previous books include Fever, a fictionalized account of the life of the woman known as Typhoid Mary. Elisabeth Moss is teaming with BBC America and Annapurna Television to develop that one into a limited series; Moss is producing and set to star.

The deal was brokered by The Gotham Group’s Rich Green on behalf of The Chris Calhoun Agency.