Ashley Tisdale Joins New CBS Comedy Series ‘Carol’s Second Act’ In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Tisdale has joined new CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act, starring Patricia Heaton, as a series regular. The show, set to air on Thursdays in the fall, hails from Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Tisdale replaces Bonnie Dennison who co-starred in the pilot. She also will continue as a series regular on another upcoming Kapital Entertainment comedy series, Merry Happy Whatever on Netflix.

Written by Halpern and Haskins, Carol’s Second Act centers around Carol Chambers (Heaton), who after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor.

Tisdale will play Jenny, Carol’s (Heaton) big-hearted daughter. She is a pharmaceutical rep and covers Carol’s hospital. Jenny loves and is supportive of her mom, and her bubbly and outgoing personality and carefree spirit is a buoyant counterpoint to Carol’s neurotic medical colleagues.

The character is introduced at the very end of the pilot, so reshooting will be minimal. The series’ regular cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees.

Halpern and Haskins executive produce with Heaton, Hunt and Rebecca Stay for FourBoys, Adam Griffin, and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Tisdale also co-starred in the 2018 Kapital Entertainment comedy pilot for CBS Pandas In New York. She is repped by Gersh, Red Light and attorney Chad Christopher.

2019 CBS Pilots & Series Orders