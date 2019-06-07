‘Shazam!’s Asher Angel Inks With WME

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10102151ai) Asher Angel arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on LA Premiere of "Isn't it Romantic", Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019

EXCLUSIVE: Asher Angel, the actor and singer who stars on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack and most recently in New Line/DC’s Shazam!, has inked with WME in all areas.

The news comes as Asher just released his new single “One Thought Away,” featuring Wiz Khalifa. The video hit YouTube last night and is currently trending at No. 1 (check it out below).

Angel has starred as Jonah Beck on Andi Mack from the beginning. The tween sitcom will begin airing its third and final season June 21, with the series finale coming July 26.

Warner Bros and New Line bowed Shazam! in early April, with Angel playing the young Billy Batson, the foster teenager who learns he can transform into a superhero. The Zachary Levi-starring film has grossed $362.7 million worldwide to date, and a sequel is already in the works with original screenwriter Henry Gayden returning to work on part 2, based on Bill Parker and C.C. Peck’s comic.

Angel continues to be repped by The Partnership, Wright Entertainment Group and Stone, Genow.

Here’s “One Thought Away”: