Arthur Lewis Named As Creative Director Of UTA Fine Arts & UTA Artist Space

UTA has named Arthur Lewis as creative director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space. He will help guide the careers of artists represented in UTA’s Fine Arts group and oversee exhibitions, programming and partnerships with the Los Angeles and national art communities through UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills.

A board member of the Hammer Museum at UCLA and the Underground Museum, Lewis joins the agency after serving as EVP of the New York Design Office for Kohl’s, where he oversaw product design and development. He has also held executive leadership roles at HSN, Hautelook, and Gap Inc., where he focused on brand management, merchandising, and product development.

“Having someone of Arthur’s stature, vision and taste join UTA will be an invaluable asset for the artists we represent,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “There is an amazing cultural collision occurring across society and Artists are on the pulse. Arthur intuitively understands this cultural cross section and recognizes how UTA can be positioned at the center of the conversation-helping bring the strongest voices to light. At the same time, Arthur’s extensive experience developing brands across multiple categories of business allows him to have the commercial perspective that is critical to today’s artists.”

Lewis will build on the legacy left by the late Joshua Roth, who founded and built UTA’s Fine Arts group in 2015 and established UTA Artist Space in 2016.

“As a Los Angeleno and a collector, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important it is for artists to have space to experiment as they embark on ambitious career paths,” Lewis said. “My vision for UTA is to act as a partner to help realize artists’ dreams, and build toward their futures.”